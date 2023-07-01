Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Down 72.0% in June

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 484.9% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 411,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 340,940 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 137.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 398,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 230,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 73.6% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Artemis Strategic Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Artemis Strategic Investment stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Artemis Strategic Investment has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.50.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.