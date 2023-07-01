Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Down 72.0% in June

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 484.9% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 411,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 340,940 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 137.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 398,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 230,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 73.6% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Artemis Strategic Investment Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Artemis Strategic Investment stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Artemis Strategic Investment has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.50.
Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile
Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
