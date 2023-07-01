ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 72.0% in June

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

BANX stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is currently 294.35%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

In other news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 2,000 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Guy M. Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $44,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,700 shares of company stock worth $99,163. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

