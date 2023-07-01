Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.59

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.59 and last traded at $140.55, with a volume of 97288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

