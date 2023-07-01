Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.38. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 364,154 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARNGF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

