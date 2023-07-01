Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 29,653 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,653 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Block worth $42,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.57. 8,721,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,658. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 2.33. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,240 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. CLSA lowered Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

