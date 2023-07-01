Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 15,287 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.15. 933,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,142. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

