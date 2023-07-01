Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $50,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

