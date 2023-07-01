Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $48,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

NYSE CMG traded up $28.40 on Friday, hitting $2,139.00. 273,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,645. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,233.61 and a 1-year high of $2,144.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,047.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,739.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

