Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $27.06 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $27,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.45. 723,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,829. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.80. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.39 and a 1 year high of $197.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

