Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Roper Technologies worth $77,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.80. 556,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.39. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

