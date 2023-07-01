Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 1,457,500 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,457,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,209,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

