Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 58,326 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,326 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Paychex worth $53,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 11,030.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 518,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 513,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Paychex by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after buying an additional 471,671 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.87. 2,943,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average is $112.12.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

