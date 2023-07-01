Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 58.5% in June

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.68. Equities research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

