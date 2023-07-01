AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Up 102.7% in June

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the May 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AppTech Payments Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:APCX opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83. AppTech Payments has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppTech Payments

About AppTech Payments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppTech Payments by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AppTech Payments in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppTech Payments by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppTech Payments in the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

