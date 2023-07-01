AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $24.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APP. Benchmark raised their price target on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.95. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock worth $683,196,433 in the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 5.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AppLovin by 2,856.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AppLovin by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

