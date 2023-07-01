Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is McGuire Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 3.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,142,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,610. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average is $118.14.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

