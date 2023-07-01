Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at DA Davidson

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 993.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

