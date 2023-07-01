Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Lifted by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of AON worth $61,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.20. The company had a trading volume of 950,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,277. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $262.42 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.54. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.73.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

