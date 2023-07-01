Analyzing MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSCI and Smart Powerr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.28 billion 16.48 $870.57 million $10.91 43.01 Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$4.46 million N/A N/A

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 1 2 7 0 2.60 Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MSCI and Smart Powerr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MSCI currently has a consensus price target of $567.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. Given MSCI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Volatility and Risk

MSCI has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Smart Powerr shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MSCI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 38.62% -93.49% 19.08% Smart Powerr N/A -3.61% -2.92%

Summary

MSCI beats Smart Powerr on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Smart Powerr

(Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

