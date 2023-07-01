Analysts Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) PT at $205.25

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Primerica Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Primerica by 81.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Primerica by 10.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 374,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 36.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRI opened at $197.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $199.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

