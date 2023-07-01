Analysts Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Price Target at C$40.44

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.44.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$33.00 on Friday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$36.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. Parkland had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.5741475 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

