Analysts Set Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT at $8.73

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.73.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. FIX reduced their price target on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 117,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,968 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 64.66% and a negative net margin of 3,926.25%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.
