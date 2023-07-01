Analysts Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $38.31

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 7,965 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,719.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 7,965 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,719.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 10,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,806,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,572,294.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,530 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FB Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $28.06 on Monday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

