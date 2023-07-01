Analysts Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) PT at $5.63

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 263,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

