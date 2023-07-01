Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

