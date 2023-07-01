American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.