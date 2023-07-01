American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Bought by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 248.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 199.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VALQ opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Company Profile

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.