Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Down 44.9% in June

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the May 31st total of 761,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Up 2.1 %

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Shares of ALZN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Alzamend Neuro has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

