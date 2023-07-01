Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.79

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and traded as low as $16.96. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 1,213 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.