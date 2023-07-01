Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.06. 1,521,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,314,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

