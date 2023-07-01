Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.03. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

Insider Activity

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $376,289.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 489,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology



Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

