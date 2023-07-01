Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $95,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.47.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,737. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $112.60. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,018,323. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,155,060 shares of company stock valued at $253,870,253 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

