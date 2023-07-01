Aion Price Up 123% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 123% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $10,589.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00179775 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030489 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012565 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

