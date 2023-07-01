Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 334,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 505,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 574.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $48,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $858,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $48,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $324,693.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,834 shares of company stock worth $1,096,252. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,440,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after acquiring an additional 60,597 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,444,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

