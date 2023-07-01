Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Down 65.5% in June

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $69,840.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $69,840.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,319 shares of company stock worth $165,478. Company insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acme United Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Acme United in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acme United by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81. Acme United has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $33.15.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

