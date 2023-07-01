Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Accolade Price Performance
NASDAQ ACCD opened at $13.47 on Friday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,025 shares of company stock worth $329,804 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Accolade
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.
