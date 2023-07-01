Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.5% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $82,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $308.58. 2,668,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,030. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $194.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.76.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

