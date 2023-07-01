Acala Token Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $36.14 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

