Aave Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $117.71 Million (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Aave has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $971.29 million and approximately $117.71 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $67.18 or 0.00219839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



About Aave

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,457,278 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is aave.com.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

