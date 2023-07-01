8,500 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Bought by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX opened at $53.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

