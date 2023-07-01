55,152 Shares in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in H World Group by 3,740.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in H World Group during the first quarter worth $2,497,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,002,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -352.55 and a beta of 0.99. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

H World Group Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.