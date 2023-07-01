5,308 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

