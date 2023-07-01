50,000 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Comcast by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 80,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 63,931 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Comcast by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.55 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.