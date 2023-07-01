500.com Reaffirms Reiterates Rating for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

500.com reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

MYTE has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.80.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of MYTE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 457,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.00 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $928,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.