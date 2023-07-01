1,591 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UHS stock opened at $157.81 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.