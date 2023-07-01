13,348 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,299,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,156 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,230,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after acquiring an additional 472,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 977,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 389,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 481.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 373,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 308,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

