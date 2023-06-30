Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.66.

ZS opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 328,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,441,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,111 shares of company stock worth $5,131,336. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

