Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 53000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Zimtu Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

