Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.77 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $314.84 million and $12.77 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,709,580,876 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.