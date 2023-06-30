Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Trading 1.8% Higher

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.14. 38,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 46,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Zepp Health Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $71.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

