Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Trading 1.8% Higher

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.14. 38,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 46,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Zepp Health Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $71.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter.
About Zepp Health
Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.
